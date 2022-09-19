Cervical cancer, stage IVA-B (remote stage) according to the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), is an uncommon diagnosis with a 17% 5-year survival rate and few curative options. For a study, researchers sought to examine the trends in distant stage cervical cancer in the USA and to pinpoint potential contributing variables.

Data from the United States Cancer Statistics program were gathered between 2001 and 2018. The Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System and TeenVaxView were used to assess the rates of cervical cancer screening and immunization. Incidence trends were calculated using the Joinpoint regression software 4.9.0.0 and SEER*Stat 8.3.8.9.2.

Cervical cancer at the remote stage has been identified in 29,715 women during the past 18 years. Compared to White women, Black women had disproportionately higher rates at 1.55/100 000 vs. 0.92/100 000 (P<0.001). The risk of distant-stage cervical cancer has increased annually at a rate of 1.3% (P<0.001) when trends over time are examined. With an average yearly percent change of 2.9% (P<0.001), cervical adenocarcinoma has the highest rate of growth. White women in the South between the ages of 40 and 44 see the biggest increase in distant cervical cancer, with a rate of 4.5% yearly (P<0.001). They discovered that White women have a rate of skipped or omitted guideline screening that is over two times higher than Black women, at 26.6% versus 13.8%, using data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System and TeenVax. When compared to other teens (13-17 years), white teenagers had the lowest vaccination rate for the human papillomavirus at 66.1% vs. 75.3% in others.

Compared to White women, Black women are more likely to develop a disease in its latter stages. White women, in particular, see a larger yearly rise in cancer cases. White women are less likely to receive recommended screenings and vaccinations than Black women.

