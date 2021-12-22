The FENO (fractional exhaled nitric oxide) test is a point-of-care test used to diagnose asthma. To give evidence-based clinical advice on whether FENO testing is necessary to optimize asthma treatment in individuals considering treatment. A worldwide, multidisciplinary panel of experts assembled to create a consensus document on a specific issue concerning the use of FENO. They chose three alternative questions based on the biggest apparent impact on clinical practice and the unmet need for evidence-based responses linked to this subject. Between 2004 and 2019, the panel conducted systematic evaluations of published randomized controlled trials and developed recommendations using the GRADE (Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development, and Evaluation) evidence-to-decision methodology. The proposals were considered and endorsed by all members of the panel. The panel made a conditional recommendation for FENO-based care after considering the evidence’s overall low quality. The Panel members believe that FENO is effective in individuals with asthma who are considering therapy and should be used in addition to standard care. This decision is based on a balance of effects that supports the intervention, moderate costs and resource availability that favor the intervention, and perceived acceptability and feasibility of the intervention in everyday practice.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Reference:www.atsjournals.org/doi/full/10.1164/rccm.202109-2093ST