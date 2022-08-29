It is believed that the human papillomavirus (HPV) causes about 35,000 new cancer cases each year in both men and women in the United States. Gardasil-9 (Merck & Company), the only HPV vaccine now available in the United States, effectively prevents precancers caused by oncogenic HPV strains. But in the US, only about 50% of youngsters had received their HPV vaccination. It is well known that recommendations from medical experts affect parents’ decisions regarding HPV vaccination. A growing number of studies examined specific communication strategies to promote HPV vaccine uptake. It was important to carefully review the evidence that backs up each of these strategies. The authors searched the databases PubMed, EMBASE, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, PsycINFO, Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature, and Web of Science Complete for original articles that included a clear clinician communication strategy and an outcome of HPV vaccine uptake or intention to vaccinate (PROSPERO registry no. CRD42020107602). In total, 46 studies were listed. The scientists identified 2 key strategies that had a notable positive effect on vaccination uptake: strong and presumptive recommendations. Conclusions about a causal association were hampered by the small number of randomized controlled research. It was also possible to do further study to examine the outcomes of motivational interviewing and cancer prevention messaging.

Source: acsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.3322/caac.21753