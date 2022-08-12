For a study, researchers sought to comprehend the connection between hypogonadism and the risk of infection for penile prostheses.

Using the IBM MarketScan Commercial Claims and Encounters database, they conducted a retrospective study. From January 1, 2008, to December 31, 2017, males with ED diagnoses who had penile prosthesis implantation were identified. A diagnosis of hypogonadism was made, along with comorbidities and risk factors. Men were monitored after having a penile prosthesis fitted until the day of the procedure to remove it owing to infection. In order to account for several known confounding variables, Cox proportional hazards models from the time of penile prosthesis surgery to the date of infection were conducted.

About 16,660 males who received penile prostheses throughout the research period were identified. A diagnosis of hypogonadism was made in 4,832 males (29.0%) at the time of their first operation. Device infections needing an explanation were 421 (2.5%). Descriptively, removal and replacement operations had a greater incidence of infections than did main implants. Infection of the penile prosthesis was independently linked to a 25.8% greater incidence of hypogonadism (HR: 1.258, 95% CI: 1.024-1.546). The effect of hypogonadism on infection risk was no longer significant among the men who got testosterone treatment for hypogonadism (prescription data within 0-30 days & within 0-90 days after their first implant operation).

Untreated hypogonadism was linked to a 26% increased incidence of infection in penile prostheses. This relationship, which is probably what causes it, was particularly noticeable in males who had removal and replacement surgery. It showed that testosterone treatment, particularly in males undergoing revision, may be advantageous for testosterone-deficient men prior to penile implant.

