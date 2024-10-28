Iberdomide Enhances Treatment Outcomes for Subacute and Chronic CLE

The following is a summary of “Effect of iberdomide on cutaneous manifestations in systemic lupus erythematosus: a randomized phase 2 clinical trial,” published in the October 2024 issue of Dermatology by Werth et al.

Iberdomide, a cereblon modulator, is known to induce the degradation of transcription factors Ikaros and Aiolos.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of iberdomide in individuals with cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE).

They randomized patients (2:2:1:2) to iberdomide 0.45 mg (n=81), 0.30 mg (n=82), or 0.15 mg (n=42) or placebo (n=83) daily, while continuing the background lupus medications.

The results showed the mean (SD) baseline Cutaneous Lupus Area and Severity Index Activity (CLASI-A) score was 6.9 (7.0), with 28% of patients scoring ≥8; 56% had acute CLE, 29% chronic CLE, and 16% subacute CLE. At week 4, the mean CLASI-A improvement for patients with a baseline score ≥8 was 39.7% for iberdomide 0.45 mg compared to 20.1% for placebo (P=0.032), with continued improvement at week 24 (66.7% vs 54.2%; P=0.295). The proportion of patients achieving a ≥50% decline in CLASI-A from baseline at week 24 was higher for iberdomide 0.45 mg compared to placebo in those with subacute (91.7% vs 52.9%; P=0.035) and chronic CLE (62.1% vs 27.8%; P=0.029), but not in the overall population (55.6% vs 44.6%) or in patients with baseline CLASI-A ≥8 (66.7% vs 50.0%).

They concluded the iberdomide was beneficial when added to background lupus medications in patients with subacute and chronic CLE.

