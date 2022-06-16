For a study, researchers conducted an observational study to evaluate pulmonary and extrapulmonary function in a prospectively identified group of patients who survived SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia 12 months following hospitalization in the ICU. At 3, 6, and 12 months after the beginning of SARS-CoV-2, eligible patients were evaluated. Physical examination, pulmonary function tests, chest computed tomography (CT) scan, a standardized 6-minute walk test with continuous oximetry, overnight home respiratory polygraphy, and quality of life questionnaire were all performed on the patients. At 12 months after the onset of SARS-CoV-2 symptoms, the primary outcome was a change in the alveolar-capillary barrier relative to reference values as evaluated by DLCO. In total, 85 patients (median age 68.4 years; (interquartile range [IQR] = 60.1–72.9 years; 78.8% male) took part in the study. The median length of stay in the hospital was 44 days (IQR:20–60), with 17 days in the intensive care unit (IQR:11–26). About 3 months (n=85), 6 months (n=80), and 12 months (n=73) after the beginning of symptoms, pulmonary function tests were conducted. At each time point, most patients improved DLCO (3, 6, and 12 months). Except for 1, all patients with their DLCO stabilized did not deteriorate. At 3 months, 77 patients (96.3%) had abnormal chest CT scans, and while the proportion remained the same at 12 months, the patterns had changed. Investigators presented the outcomes of a complete study of 85 SARS-CoV-2 patients admitted to the ICU 1 year following symptom onset. They found that the majority of patients improved their DLCO with time.

Source:annalsofintensivecare.springeropen.com/articles/10.1186/s13613-022-00997-8