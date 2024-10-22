IL-4 Activates Eosinophils with Elevated IL1RL1high and Cysteinyl Leukotriene Metabolism

Photo Credit: Silver Place

The following is a summary of “Multiomics analysis identified IL-4–induced IL1RL1high eosinophils characterized by prominent cysteinyl leukotriene metabolism,” published in the July 2024 issue of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Sunata et al.

Clinical studies indicate that interleukin-4 (IL-4), a type 2 cytokine, is crucial in the development of chronic rhinosinusitis and eosinophilic asthma, yet its direct effects on eosinophils are not well understood.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to elucidate the inflammatory effects of IL-4 on the functions of human eosinophils.

They performed a multiomics analysis, including transcriptomics, proteomics, lipidomics, quantitative RT-PCR, and flow cytometry, using blood eosinophils from healthy subjects stimulated with IL-4, interleukin-5 (IL-5), or a combination of both.

The result indicated that both IL-4 and IL-5 enhance the expression of γ-glutamyl transferase 5, an enzyme responsible for converting leukotriene C 4 to leukotriene D 4 , as shown by transcriptomic and proteomic analyses. IL-4 also selectively increases levels of IL-1 receptor-like 1 (IL1RL1), a receptor for IL-33 and transglutaminase-2. Additional transcriptomic assessments of IL-13-stimulated cells identified similar gene expression changes, with increases in γ-glutamyl transferase 5, transglutaminase-2, and IL1RL1, akin to IL-4 effects. Lipidomic studies revealed that IL-4 and IL-5 together elevated the extracellular release of leukotriene D 4 . In vitro studies confirmed that STAT6 and IL-4 receptor-α regulate the expression of these proteins when IL-4 and IL-13 are present. Eosinophils from patients with allergic disorder demonstrated the roles of IL-4 and IL-13 in inflamed areas.

Investigators concluded that IL-4 promotes a proallergic phenotype in IL1RL1high eosinophils, driven by cysteinyl leukotriene metabolism via STAT6, highlighting potential therapeutic targets for chronic rhinosinusitis and eosinophilic asthma.

