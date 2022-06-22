For a study, researchers sought to compare the levels of interleukin-6 (IL-6), tumor necrosis factor (TNF-α), and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) in the serum of patients undergoing single-sitting and multiple-sitting root canal treatment. This cross-sectional experimental study included 300 people who needed root canal treatment. Subjects were divided into 2 groups: Group I (single visit) and Group II (multiple visits). Clinical information was gathered, and serum samples were collected before and after 1 week of treatment completion. Patients were eligible if they were over the age of 18, did not have any inflammatory disease, and had not previously received endodontic treatment or any related treatment. Those with no complete clinical history had more than one indicated tooth, did not complete their treatment, and had any periodontal disease were excluded. The Chi-square and Student’s t-tests were used. There was a statistically significant reduction in these inflammatory biomarkers in single-sitting root canal treatment, but no difference in clinical efficacy was observed. Single-visit root canal treatment was a better option for pulpitis treatment than multiple-sitting treatment.

Source:journals.lww.com/jfmpc/Fulltext/2022/05000/Expression_of_IL_6,_TNF__,_and_hs_CRP_in_the_serum.54.aspx