Urinary stone infection influences 8.8% of the U.S. population.1 Upper urinary lot stones represent 1.5 million trauma center visits each year, with yearly medical services costs adding up to $5.3 billion.2–4 Noncontrast CT sweeps of the mid-region and pelvis give phenomenal affectability and explicitness to stone discovery, and are viewed as the best quality level test for diagnosing ureterolithiasis.5 what’s more, noncontrast CT gives the most exact information on stone area and size.5,6 Other normal imaging modalities like plain stomach X-beam (KUB) experience the ill effects of helpless affectability (half) and particularity (76%), while ultrasound is sub-par compared to CT in stone recognition (affectability 72%, explicitness 73%) and sizing.5,7 Ultrasound typically doesn’t straightforwardly envision center to distal ureteral stones yet rather just recommends their essence through a finding of hydronephrosis.

Standard CT Imaging of upper urinary parcel stones requires higher dosages of ionizing radiation. Late endeavors have zeroed in on CT portion alteration with an end goal to forestall undesirable long haul wellbeing impacts (e.g., cancer).8,9 Low-portion checks have been appeared to have 59% lower organ-explicit radiation contrasted and standard CT with no deficiency of picture quality.5,10 More as of late, super low-portion CT (ULD CT) conventions, which utilize even less ionizing radiation than low-portion CT, have been created. An orderly audit showed that ULD CT (<1.9 mSv) and low-portion CT (<3.5 mSv) have equivalent affectability (90%–96%) and particularity (97%–99%) for ureteral stones.

Reference link- https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/end.2019.0574