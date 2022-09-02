For a study, researchers sought to find that the antibody ber-EP4 recognizes basal cell carcinoma (BCC) by concentrating on the epithelial cell adhesion molecule (Ep-CAM). In order to distinguish between various extracutaneous epithelial cancers, the monoclonal mouse antibody MOC-31 was used. This antibody also targeted Ep-CAM. However, significant research has not been done on using MOC-31 in cutaneous cancers and Mohs micrographic surgery (MMS). There were 23 more cutaneous tumors, 19 BCC specimens fixed permanently, 29 BCC specimens frozen, and MOC-31 tagged. It was reported on the labeling intensity of the tissues in the adnexa, the epidermis, and the malignancies. In a separate study, the labeling intensity of 8 BCC specimens tagged with MOC-31 and Ber-EP4.4 was assessed by a blinded dermatopathologist. The MOC-31 marked each and every BCC. Even though eccrine coils and follicular bulbs were labeled differently, MOC-31 was still beneficial. About 5 of the 13 cutaneous squamous cell carcinomas and 1 of the 2 Merkel cell carcinomas both demonstrated MOC-31 positivity. MOC-31 and Ber-EP4 identified BCCs in a similar way. MOC-31, an Ep-CAM-targeting antibody, may identify BCCs in frozen samples from MMS and permanently preserved samples. Furthermore, MOC-31 showed comparable immunolabeling characteristics for BCCs to Ber-EP4.

Source- journals.lww.com