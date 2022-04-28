The researchers sought to determine and compare the relationship between drug-induced Parkinsonism (DIP) and tardive dyskinesia (TD) and HRQOL in schizophrenia for a study. The Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS), Simpson-Angus Scale (SAS), and Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale (AIMS) were used to analyse 903 patients with schizophrenia. The EuroQoL 5-dimensional (EQ-5D-5L) utility scores were calculated using a previously established algorithm from PANSS scores and utilised to measure health-related quality of life (HRQOL). The results showed that 160 (17.7%) subjects had only DIP, 119 (13.2%) only TD, and 123 (13.6%) had both DIP and TD. Participants with both DIP and TD had the lowest HRQOL, followed by those with only DIP, only TD, and those with neither disease. The four groups had significantly different HRQOL scores (F(3, 892)=13.724, p<0.001, N2=0.044). HRQOL was considerably poorer in persons who had only DIP or DIP and TD than those who had neither disease. On the connection with HRQOL, there was no significant interaction between the presence of DIP and TD. DIP was the most common antipsychotic-induced movement disturbance linked to a lower HRQOL in schizophrenia patients. As a result, doctors should focus on DIP prevention, identification, and effective management in patients with schizophrenia to improve HRQOL.

Source:pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34979813/