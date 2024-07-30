Impact of Distension Medium and Examination Position on Rectal Sensory Testing in Functional Constipation

The following is a summary of “Influence of the examination position and distension medium on the rectal sensory test in patients with functional constipation,” published in the July 2024 issue of Gastroenterology by Xiao et al.

Researchers retrospectively examined how body position and distension medium affected rectal sensory test outcomes in patients with functional constipation to inform standardized clinical procedures.

They conducted a single-center rectal sensory test involving 39 patients with functional constipation and assessed different body positions and distension mediums.

The results showed that among the Constipation Scoring System items, the frequency of bowel movements had a negative correlation with the first constant sensation volume (r = -0.323, P=0.045). Conversely, the painful evacuation effort score positively correlated with the desire to defecate volume (r = 0.343, P=0.033). Statistically significant differences were observed in the first constant sensation volume across different body positions (left lateral, sitting, squatting), with higher volumes recorded in the squatting position compared to the left lateral position (P<0.05). Additionally, in the squatting position, the first constant sensation volume with water as the distension medium was significantly lower than with gas (P<0.05).

Investigators concluded that rectal sensory test results varied based on body position and distension medium in patients with functional constipation. This highlighted the need for standardized operating procedures in multicenter studies to improve test consistency and reliability.

Source: bmcgastroenterol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12876-024-03309-5