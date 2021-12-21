Many pieces of evidence show the use of percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation to treat lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) such as urgency, frequency, and urge incontinence in a non-pharmacologic, minimally invasive manner. Given this, there is presently a push to transition this technology from the interval (weekly and/or monthly) administration to continuous dosage via implanted devices. This review focuses on the most recent implanted devices and evidence proving safety and efficacy in the therapy of refractory overactive bladder. New research indicated that continuous (or even semi-continuous) stimulation of the tibial nerve could be as effective as other chronic neural implant devices like sacral neuromodulation. Blue Wind Renova, StimGuard, eCoin, and Bioness Stimrouter were among the products included. Evidence on these devices was limited in the near term, implanted tibial nerve stimulation was promised in the treatment of LUTS and pelvic floor diseases. It was difficult to maintain the durability and minimize migration.

