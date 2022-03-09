In patients with pathologic acid exposure duration, the baseline impedance (BI) and mean nocturnal baseline impedance (MNBI) serve as measures of mucosal integrity (AET). For a study, researchers sought to examine the relationship between the BI and MNBI and AET in children. A retrospective analysis was conducted on 18-year-old children with suspected gastroesophageal reflux disease who underwent endoscopy as well as pH-impedance monitoring (pH-MII). The Los Angeles classification was used to grade esophagitis. The pathological AET was calculated based on age (5% in patients older than a year and 10% in those younger than a year). The BI had 60-second measures taken every 4 hours, whereas the MNBI had three 10-minute measurements taken between 1.00 and 3.00 a.m., which were then averaged. The means of BI and MNBI were compared to one another, as well as the AET and other factors.

There were 68 patients in all, with 25% having pathological AET. In channels 6 (2195 vs 1997, P=0.011) and 5 (2393 vs 2228, P=0.013), the mean of the MNBI was greater than that of the BI. BI and MNBI at channel 6 were lower in pathological AET patients than in normal AET patients (1573 vs 2138, P=0.007) and (1592 vs 2396, P=0.004), respectively. Pathological AET children exhibited lower impedance values than normal AET children. Children’s MII-pH assessments should include BI and MNBI measures.

