For a study, researchers sought to look at a wide range of cytokines in the noses of children and adults with asthma during RV infection to see if there were any immunophenotypes linked to virus-induced episodes. Children (n=279 [healthy, n=125; stable asthma, n=64; wheeze, n=90], years 2–12) and adults (n=44 [healthy, n=13; asthma, n=31], ages 18–38) who were experimentally infected with RV, including a subgroup who received anti-IgE, had nasal wash specimens evaluated. Investigators used a multiplex bead assay and analyzed the data using univariate and multivariate approaches to evaluate associations between viral load, allergic status, airway inflammation, and clinical outcomes. Children with acute wheeze had greater levels of a core collection of seven cytokines (IL-6, CXCL8/IL-8, IL-15, EGF, G-CSF, CXCL10/IP-10, and CCL22/MDC) than those with stable asthma or controls. Multivariate analysis revealed 2 clusters enriched for acutely wheezing children: 1 with a high viral load (“RV-high”) and robust CXCL10 production, and the other with a high IgE level and enhanced EGF, CXCL8, and both eosinophil- and neutrophil-derived mediators. A more comprehensive analysis of 39 cytokines indicated that children with acute wheeze did not lack type 1 antiviral responses. An analysis of 18 nasal cytokines in adults with asthma who were given an RV challenge revealed 2 clusters: 1 that was “RV-high” and linked to robust induction of antiviral cytokines and anti-IgE. The other was associated with more severe symptoms and a higher inflammatory state involving eosinophil and neutrophil factors. The findings showed that distinct immunophenotypes connected airway disease parameters in children and adults with asthma infected with RV. Such differences could indicate the ability to control antiviral responses.

