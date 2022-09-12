For a study, researchers sought to understand the relevant cell lineages, aberrant differentiation/maturation patterns, and the expression of aberrant antigens in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), multiparametric flow cytometry (MFC) is a crucial technique. Furthermore, to develop repeatable methods for the investigation of measurable residual disease utilizing MFC (MFC-MRD), it was essential to characterize leukemia-associated immunophenotypes (LAIPs) as soon as the disease is diagnosed.

By comparing the leukemic populations of 145 AML patients utilizing the EuroFlow AML/ MDS MFC panel with 6 databases of healthy myeloid progenitors, they could detect and describe LAIPs in work (MPCs). The LAIPs were discovered and described using principal component analysis, which was then utilized to produce individual profiles for MFC-MRD monitoring. They also examined the connections between the various AML subtypes and the LAIP expression patterns. The MFC-MRD investigation was carried out by locating residual AML populations that matched the LAIPs upon diagnosis. The method was further validated by using qPCR to detect the presence of MRD (qPCR-MRD). Last but not least, they investigated the relationship between MFC-MRD and progression-free survival (PFS).

They could characterize more than 300 distinct LAIPs due to the method employed in the study, which also made it easier to link particular phenotypes to particular AML subtype subtypes. Almost all patients could use the MFC-MRD monitoring based on LAIPs with high or great specificity, demonstrating a substantial connection with qPCR-MRD and PFS.

The provided technique offered a neutral way to recognize and classify LAIPs. Additionally, it offered a theoretical foundation for the creation of extremely sensitive MFC-MRD techniques.

