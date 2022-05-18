For a study, researchers sought to investigate the occurrence of sympathetic ophthalmia (SO) following triggering events (eye trauma or intraocular surgery). Between 2012 and 2019, patients had triggering events. The first date of SO diagnosis was regarded as the onset of SO. Using the Kaplan-Meier method, they calculated the cumulative incidence of SO after inciting events stratified by gender, 10-year age groups, and a categorical variable of primary or repeated, reflecting the history of inciting events in the previous year (no inciting events, inciting events without trauma, or inciting events with trauma). They also used Cox regression to get the adjusted hazard ratio (aHR). The population was then confined to individuals who had only one inciting event throughout the observation period in order to evaluate the pure influence of each inciting event.

There were 888, 041 inciting incidents (704,717 patients) in all. The overall number of SO cases was 263, and the cumulative incidence of SO over 60 months was 0.044%. Female sex was not linked with the beginning of SO (aHR, 1.01; 95% CI, 0.79–1.29; P=0.95). The age group 40 to 49 years old had the greatest incidence of 0.104% (aHR vs. 80 years of age group [0.041%], 2.44 [95% CI, 1.56–3.80]; P<0.001). SO was more common in repeated inciting events with and without trauma (0.469% and 0.072%, respectively) than in main inciting events (0.036%) (aHR 11.68 [7.74–17.64] and 2.21 [95% CI, 1.59–3.07], respectively; P<0.001 and P<0.001, respectively). The incidence of SO following vitrectomy was substantially lower than that after trauma (0.016% vs. 0.073%), and it was much lower after scleral buckling. The cumulative incidence of SO over 60 months was expected to be at most 0.044%. Repeated inciting events, particularly those involving trauma, increased the likelihood of SO forming. Trauma was four to five times as likely to cause SO than a vitrectomy. The current findings will be useful in advising patients about the dangers of SO following trauma and before undertaking intraocular operations.

Reference:www.aaojournal.org/article/S0161-6420(21)00719-3/fulltext