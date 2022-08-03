In the presence of various genetic risk levels, it was uncertain if a person’s way of life influences their risk of developing psoriasis. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the relationship between incident psoriasis and gene-behavior interaction.

The data from the UK Biobank, which enrolled 500,000 people, served as the foundation for the study. There were 3 groups of genetic risk: low, intermediate, and high. The body mass index, smoking, physical activity, and diet made up the lifestyle score, which was also divided into 3 groups: ideal, intermediate, and poor. The risks of incident psoriasis linked with each degree of lifestyle were examined within each genetic risk category and contrasted with the low genetic risk and ideal lifestyle group.

The bad lifestyle and high genetic risk group were linked to a hazard ratio of up to 4.625 (95% CI, 2.920-7.348) for psoriasis in comparison to the low genetic risk and perfect lifestyle group. There was no relationship between a person’s lifestyle and genetic risk. The percentages of lifestyle and genetic risk that could be attributed to the population were 32.2% (95% CI, 25.1% -38.6%) and 13.0% (95% CI, 3.2% -21.8%), respectively.

Independent of genetic risk, lifestyle variables predicted the likelihood of developing incident psoriasis, and their proportional importance outweighed that of genetic risk.

Reference: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(22)00604-1/fulltext