(Reuters) – Drugmaker Incyte said on Tuesday its cream to treat a type of skin disease met its main goal of improving skin clarity in patients with atopic dermatitis in a late-stage study.

Atopic dermatitis is a common chronic disease characterized by inflammation of the skin.

The study was testing the ruxolitinib cream in adolescent and adult patients aged 12 years and above.

