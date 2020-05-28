NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has ended restrictions on export of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) of common pain reliever paracetamol, the Directorate General Of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a statement on Thursday.

The Indian government in March put a hold on exports of several drugs including paracetamol to secure supplies for its people after COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the industry’s supply chain globally.

However, last month India allowed exports of formulations of paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, but retained restrictions on exports of API of paracetamol.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Evans)