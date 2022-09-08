For a study, researchers sought to assess the long-term durability of inflated penile prostheses (PP) and to identify relevant variables that can affect the device’s durability.

They carried out a comprehensive search of Medline, Embase, and the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials for studies of males treated with inflatable PP that included data on device survival for at least 5 years. In addition, they conducted a random-effects meta-analysis to calculate device survival at follow-up intervals of 1, 3, 5, 10, 15, and 20 years.

In a 1-study deleted sensitivity analysis, the robustness of the meta-analysis results was assessed, and subgroup analysis was used to examine the causes of study heterogeneity. PP device survival was 93.3% at 1 year, 91.0% at 3 years, 87.2% at 5 years, 76.8% at 10 years, 63.7% at 15 years, and 52.9% at 20 years in 12 trials (20,161 patients; median age 57 years). In a 1-study deleted sensitivity analysis, single study effects had no discernible impact on the meta-findings. In a subgroup analysis, the 5-year device survival rates across newer and older studies were 90.6% vs. 82.1% (P=.01); no other patient or study design factor was significantly linked with device survival rates.

In conclusion, the inflatable PP had a 20-year median device survival period. Therefore, it was necessary to do further research to determine the causes for the increased device survival in more recent trials.

