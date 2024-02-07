Analyzing the Impact of Inhaled Sedation Devices on Mechanical Power in Patients With Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Photo Credit: Gmast3r
The following is a summary of “Effects on mechanical power of different devices used for inhaled sedation in a bench model of protective ventilation in ICU,” published in the January 2024 issue of Critical Care by Pellet et al.
Researchers started a retrospective study investigating the effect of inhaled sedation devices on mechanical power (MP) in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), considering its impact on CO2 removal and potential lung injury.
They assessed and compared the impact of three inhaled sevoflurane delivery devices (AnaConDa-50 mL (ANA-50), AnaConDa-100 mL (ANA-100), and MIRUS) in the ICU, evaluating MP on a test lung model with compliances of 20, 40, and 60 mL/cmH2O. Simulating lung-protective ventilation with low tidal volume and positive end-expiratory pressure (5 and 15 cmH2O), respiratory rate, or tidal volume in 15% steps until EtCO2 returned to baseline, calculating MP before and after EtCO2correction using a simplified equation in ambient conditions.
The results showed a significantly more significant EtCO2increase with MIRUS (+78 ± 13%) and ANA-100 (+100 ± 11%) compared to ANA-50 (+49 ± 7%) following device insertion. After normalizing EtCO2 by adjusting minute ventilation, MP increased by over 50% with all inhaled sedation devices compared to controls, with the lowest increase observed with ANA-50 (P<0.05 versus ANA-100 and MIRUS). The Costa index, evaluating mechanical energy (driving pressure × 4 + respiratory rate) delivered to the lungs, increased by more than 20% in all conditions. Additional experiments confirmed a >50% MP increase with all devices after normalizing EtCO2 by adjusting minute ventilation.
Investigators concluded that inhaled sedation devices significantly increased MP, potentially hindering their use for ARDS patients.
Source: annalsofintensivecare.springeropen.com/articles/10.1186/s13613-024-01245-x