SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Inherited Retinal Diseases Often Involve Complex “Diagnostic Odyssey”

Jan 04, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Diagnostic Odyssey of Over 1,000 Patients With Inherited Retinal Diseases
https://www.aaojournal.org/article/S0161-6420(23)00759-5/fulltext

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Malena Daich Varela, MD

    Clinical Research Fellow
    Moorfields Eye Hospital
    PhD Student
    University College London

     

    Malena Daich Varela, MD, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she has no financial interests to disclose.

Advertisement

PW PODCAST

MEETING BRIEFS

Business of Medicine

View all
Advertisement