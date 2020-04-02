Led by infectious disease physicians, the COVID-19 Treatment team created a treatment plan for non-severe and severe disease for use across Yale New Haven Health. Additionally, the updated algorithm includes a list of recommended medications, along with rationale for use, notable adverse reactions, and other considerations.

The COVID-19 Treatment team consist of experts from across many disciplines including in infectious diseases, pulmonary and critical care, allergy and immunology, rheumatology, hematology, hospital pharmacy, and others.

