Integrative Therapies for Adults With Cancer With Anxiety & Depression

Jan 05, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Integrative Oncology Care of Symptoms of Anxiety and Depression in Adults With Cancer: Society for Integrative Oncology–ASCO Guideline
https://ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.23.00857

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Linda E. Carlson, PhD, RPsych

    Enbridge Research Chair in Psychosocial Oncology
    Professor
    Department of Oncology, Cumming School of Medicine
    University of Calgary

     

    Linda E. Carlson, PhD, RPsych, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she received book royalties from American Psychological Association Books, New Harbinger Books, and royalties on an online MBCR program from eMindful.com.

