Family members of dead intensive care unit (ICU) patients may have psychological effects due to their loved one’s passing. For a study, researchers sought to provide an overview of various bereavement support systems and potential variations in their impact on PTSD, complex grieving, PTSD, anxiety, and depression. Second, determine if the literature-cited grief support systems differ from one another in terms of organizational structure.

Up to February 6, 2021, a multi-database search was done using PubMed, Web of Science, PsychInfo, Medline, and Embase. Two unbiased researchers independently screened and chose the articles. The included papers’ methodological quality was evaluated using the Newcastle-Ottawa scale (NOS) for nonrandomized studies and the Delphi List for Quality Assessment of Randomized Clinical Trials.

There were 1,668 items in the primary literature search, including 769 duplicates. The review comprised 7 publications, 6 of which were randomized controlled trials and one of which was a prospective cross-sectional investigation. They discovered that a communication strategy and brochure used as part of a mourning approach reduced the occurrence of PTSD, anxiety, and depressive symptoms. As bereavement assistance, a pamphlet, condolence card, and phone contact might lessen the likelihood of protracted sadness. In addition, the frequency of PTSD, sadness and traumatic/complicated mourning decreased due to receiving information about CPR and having the option to participate in CPR.

Family members of dead ICU patients may have less anxiety, sadness, PTSD, and/or difficult grieving if a multi-pronged mourning plan is used, including family involvement and a brochure.

