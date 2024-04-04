Intercorrelation Between Long-term Post-burn Pain, Depression, and Anxiety

The following is a summary of “Long-term intercorrelation between post-burn pain, anxiety, and depression: a post hoc analysis of the “RE-ENERGIZE” double-blind, randomized, multicenter placebo-controlled trial,” published in the March 2024 issue of Critical Care by Panayi et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to address the knowledge gap regarding long-term pain, anxiety, and depression in extensive burn survivors compared to the general population and to identify risk factors.

They conducted RE-ENERGIZE, an international trial, with 1,200 patients having partial—or full-thickness burns requiring surgery. Participants who were incomplete in SF-36 were excluded from the post hoc analysis. Normative data from the 2021 National Health Interview Survey were used. Propensity score matching used the nearest-neighbor 1-to-1 method. Two cohorts were compared for chronic pain, anxiety, and depression symptoms. Multivariable analysis predicted post-discharge pain and anxiety/depression symptoms in burn patients.

The results showed that 600 burn patients and 26,666 adults from the general population participated. After propensity score matching, both groups had 478 participants each, primarily male, white, overweight, and aged 20 to 60. Burn patients were significantly more likely than the general population to report moderate and severe pain (P=0.002). Anxiety symptoms were notably higher in burn patients in two of four levels (most of the time; some of the time; P<0.0001 for both). Burn patients were less likely to report the absence of depressive symptoms (P<0.0001). Mental health impacting social life was common. Total body surface area (TBSA), depression history, and female sex correlated with pain, anxiety, and depressive symptoms. Chronic pain and anxiety symptoms predicted depression independently.

Investigators concluded that extensive burns were associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and depression, with larger burn surface area and prior depression further increasing the risk for these conditions.

Source: ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13054-024-04873-8