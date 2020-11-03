Ventilator-associated pneumonia is one of the most important and infected diseases which can be easily acquired with the increasing visits to the hospitals and hence, at the same time there are increasing cases wherein the people are provided with the opportunity to cure themselves in the best possible manner. The microbiology of bacterial VAP has been very well established by the studies using standard quantitative or semiquantitative techniques which plays a rapid role to include rapid molecular techniques which have been able to demonstrate an increased amount of microbial diagnoses compared with the standard methods. The studies that have been conducted so far is to ensure that the nearly 5487 people have been studied so far and hence, it was observed that nearly 58 percent of the patients had been able to provide for the positive results. There has been an increased amount of understanding with respect to pathophysiological mechanisms of fungal colonization which is essential to develop strategies able to avert the disease. The alpha and beta cells should be provided with care and hence, there has been an increased ratio of providing the care which is in the ratio of 87 percent.

https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/full/10.1164/rccm.202006-2605ED