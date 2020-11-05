The study was done to examine whether contraceptives use is associated with a higher risk of FSD.

The electronic databases were systematically screened for eligible studies. We only included those studies assessing women’s sexual functioning by the FSFI.

A total of 12 studies that included n= 9,427 participants. Results demonstrated no significant difference in the total FSFI scores was observed between contraceptives use and non contraception. In line with this finding, the pooled RR also yielded no association between contraception use and the risk of FSD. However, the subscale sexual desire showed a significant reduction in women who received contraceptives than those did not use contraception (SMD = −1.17, 95% CI: −2.09 to −0.24, P = .014; heterogeneity: I 2 = 97.7%, P < .001), while no significant differences were observed in other sexual domains like sexual arousal, lubrication, orgasm, satisfaction, and pain domain.

The study concluded that there is no direct association between contraceptives use and the risk of FSD was found. Declining sexual desire was significantly associated with contraceptives use.

Reference: https://www.jsm.jsexmed.org/article/S1743-6095(20)30711-6/fulltext