The following is a summary of the “Isolated angioedema: A review of classification and update on management,” published in the December 2022 issue of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Kesh, et al.

For a comprehensive look at angioedema, its classification, diagnosis, and treatment. The information was gathered by conducting a PubMed search for English-language articles pertaining to different forms of angioedema. In addition, selected articles on the topic were read and evaluated. Types I and II hereditary angioedema with normal complement, acquired angioedema, angiotensin-converting enzyme-induced angioedema, histaminergic angioedema, and nonhistaminergic angioedema are all discussed in this case-based approach.

Targets of prekallikrein, DNA vector technology to replace C1-INH protein, and CRIPSR technology to target prekallikrein are just a few of the novel therapeutic approaches to hereditary angioedema that are investigated. In addition, they briefly go over some of the other potential triggers and mimickers of angioedema. Finally, a novel algorithm is proposed to aid in the workup and management of patients suspected of having idiopathic angioedema who have not responded to standard antihistamine treatment.

Much progress has been made over the years in their knowledge of the underlying pathophysiology of angioedema and the range of treatment options available for those suffering from it. Clinicians should be up-to-date on both established and experimental therapies. In difficult cases of idiopathic angioedema unresponsive to antihistamines, we offer a novel practical algorithm to direct clinicians.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1081120622006603