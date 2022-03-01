The Janus kinases are cytoplasmic tyrosine kinases that are coupled with membrane cytokine receptors and facilitate the signaling of numerous cytokines and growth factors, leading to the pathophysiology of a variety of autoimmune illnesses. Janus kinase inhibitors (JKIs) are a novel family of targeted medicines that have been shown to be effective in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis but are linked with an increased risk of infection. For a study, researchers sought to determine the risk of cardiovascular and venous thromboembolic events in rheumatoid arthritis patients who have JKIs.

PUBMED, EMBASE, the Cochrane Library, and clinicaltrials.gov were used to find randomized controlled studies assessing the effectiveness and safety of JKIs in rheumatoid arthritis patients. The risk of significant adverse cardiovascular events, venous thromboembolic events, and any cardiovascular event were the outcomes studied. Sensitivity analysis separated the results based on background treatment, JKI approved dosages and the methodological quality of the investigations.

The inclusion criteria were satisfied by 42 randomized controlled studies. There were no statistically significant risk differences between the JKIs for any of the outcomes studied. Tofacitinib (odds ratio, 0.32; 95% CI, 0.11–0.89) lowered the incidence of venous thromboembolism when compared to placebo. The sensitivity analysis results were consistent with the first findings.

According to current research, the risk of cardiovascular and venous thromboembolic events was comparable across JKIs. Postmarketing Pharmacovigilance evidence would be critical in establishing the medicines’ cardiovascular safety.

