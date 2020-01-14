(Reuters) – Juul Labs Inc will stop selling most of its flavored vaping pods in Canada, CBC News reported on Tuesday, a move that could help the e-cigarette maker stave off mounting scrutiny over the surging popularity of its products with teenagers.

Juul has adopted a similar strategy in the United States where it has also pulled fruit, dessert and mint nicotine flavors from retail stores and website.

The company will halt production of mango, vanilla, fruit and cucumber pods as of Wednesday, but tobacco and mint flavored varieties will still be sold in Canada, CBC reported https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/juul-canada-flavoured-vaping-pods-1.5426832, citing a company spokesperson.

Juul did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Existing supplies of the flavored pods will not be pulled from store shelves and could be reintroduced under the guidance of the Canadian health regulator, the report said.

Canadian health regulators have been considering stricter regulations on the e-cigarette industry amid growing fears surrounding vaping’s safety and mounting evidence that youth vaping is on the rise both among people who once smoked and those who had not.

In December, Canada’s minister of health had proposed a ban on promotion and advertising of vaping products in public spaces, convenience stores and online.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced a ban on some popular e-cigarette flavors, including fruit and mint, allowing only menthol and tobacco flavors to remain on the market.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)