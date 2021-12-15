Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder associated with the death of dopaminergic neurons within the substantia nigra of the brain.

Melanoma is a cancer of melanocytes, pigmented cells that give rise to skin tone, hair, and eye color. Although these two diseases fundamentally differ, with PD leading to cell degeneration and melanoma leading to cell proliferation, epidemiological evidence has revealed a reciprocal relationship where patients with PD are more susceptible to melanoma and patients with melanoma are more susceptible to PD. The hallmark pathology observed in PD brains is intracellular inclusions, of which the primary component is proteinaceous α-synuclein (α-syn) amyloid fibrils. α-Syn also has been detected in cultured melanoma cells and tissues derived from patients with melanoma, where an inverse correlation exists between α-syn expression and pigmentation.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Although this has led to the prevailing hypothesis that α-syn inhibits enzymes involved in melanin biosynthesis, the researchers recently reported an alternative hypothesis in which α-syn interacts with and modulates the aggregation of Pmel17, functional amyloid that serves as a scaffold for melanin biosynthesis.

Reference link-movementdisorders.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/mds.28655