Diagnostic and treatment advances have altered our approach to paediatric and adolescent liver tumours. New imaging capabilities, increased awareness, and surveillance have resulted in the early detection of benign and malignant liver tumours. In some liver tumours, multidisciplinary therapies have improved the natural course. The role of liver transplantation is growing and is now fully integrated into today’s therapeutic algorithms. Transarterial locoregional and ablation therapy have been shown to be effective in adults and are now being studied in children in order to increase resectability and outcome. For the first time, scientists from North America, Japan, and Europe have collaborated to create a worldwide trial to optimise care of malignant liver tumours with the goal of identifying hallmark molecular profiles that will translate into personalised treatment methods.

The purpose of this article is to provide an overview of recent breakthroughs in our understanding of paediatric liver tumours. It focuses on the perspective of paediatric hepatologists and their participation in the multidisciplinary therapy of benign and malignant liver tumours.

