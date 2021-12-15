A study showed that Lobectomy with systematic lymph node dissection (SND) remained the standard procedure for resectable non–small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), whereas lobe-specific lymph node dissection (LSND) was reported to have more advantages in perioperative recovery and complication reduction in treating early-stage diseases. Survival outcomes after LSND remain controversial compared with SND. From 2014 to 2017, data of 546 patients with clinical stage IA solid-dominant NSCLC and who underwent curative lobectomies with LSND (n = 100) or SND (n = 446) were collected. Propensity score matching was conducted to eliminate the biases. Five-year disease-free survival and overall survival were compared between the groups. Perioperative parameters and postoperative complications were also analyzed.

Lobectomies with SND and LSND were performed in 446 and 100 patients respectively. After matching, 100 patients in each group and no significant differences in 5-year overall survival (P = .473) and disease-free survival (P = .733).

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The study demonstrated that LSND has similar efficiency to SND in terms of survival, recurrence, lymph node dissection, and perioperative recovery of patients with clinical stage IA solid-dominant NSCLC, as well as significant advantages in reducing postoperative complications. Therefore, curative lobectomies with LSND may be more suitable and practical for clinical stage IA solid-dominant patients with NSCLC.

Reference link-www.clinical-lung-cancer.com/article/S1525-7304(20)30291-6/fulltext