Long-Lasting Epigenetic Alterations in Neurosyphilis After Treatment

Photo Credit: LAGUNA

The following is a summary of “Epigenetic Changes in Cerebrospinal Fluid and Blood of People with Neurosyphilis,” published in the October 2024 issue of Infectious Diseases by Mostaghimi et al.

Epigenetic changes in immune cells are known to contribute to neuroinflammation during bacterial infections, but their role in the pathogenesis and response of neurosyphilis (NS) remains unclear.

Researchers conducted a longitudinal study to analyze DNA methylation and RNA expression changes in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs).

They examined 11 participants with laboratory-confirmed NS (CSF VDRL positive) and 11 matched controls with syphilis without neurosyphilis (non-NS). DNA methylation profiles and RNA expression changes in CSF and PBMCs were compared between the 2 groups.

The results showed that DNA methylation profiles in participants with NS, CSF, and PBMCs significantly differed from those in participants with non-NS. Some genes associated with differentially methylated sites also showed corresponding RNA expression changes in CSF (111/1097, 10.1%). These changes were enriched in pathways related to B-cell function, cytotoxic compounds, and insulin response. Despite antibiotic treatment, around 80% of CSF methylation changes persisted.

They concluded the epigenetic scars accompanying NS may persistently affect immunity following an infection.

Source: academic.oup.com/jid/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/infdis/jiae476/7779668