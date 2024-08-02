Long-Term Comparative Effectiveness of Endovascular Treatments for De Novo Femoropopliteal Lesions

The following is a summary of “Comparative effectiveness of endovascular treatment modalities for de novo femoropopliteal lesions at long-term follow-up: A network meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials,” published in the June 2024 issue of Cardiology by Zhou et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study of RCTS to identify the most effective endovascular treatment for de novo femoropopliteal lesions based on long-term follow-up data.

They searched medical databases (September 17, 2023), 17 trials and 7 treatments were selected. Outcomes were primary patency, target lesion revascularization (TLR), major amputation, and all-cause mortality at 3 and/or 5 years.

The results showed that for 3-year primary patency, drug-eluting stents (DES) outperformed balloon angioplasty (BA; OR, 4.96; 95% CI, 2.68–9.18), bare metal stents (BMS; OR, 2.81; 95% CI, 1.45–5.46), cryoplasty (OR, 6.75; 95% CI, 2.76–16.50), covered stents (CS; OR, 3.25; 95% CI, 1.19–8.87), and drug-coated balloons (DCB; OR, 2.04; 95% CI, 1.14–3.63). For 5-year primary patency, DES was superior to BMS (OR, 2.34; 95% CI, 1.10–4.99). In terms of 3-year TLR, DES was more effective than BA (OR, 0.24; 95% CI, 0.13–0.44). Regarding 5-year TLR, DES showed better outcomes than BA (OR, 0.20; 95% CI, 0.09–0.42) and balloon angioplasty with brachytherapy (OR, 0.21; 95% CI, 0.06–0.74). For 3- and 5-year significant amputation rates, DCB was the most effective. Regarding 3-year mortality, DES exhibited better results than CS (OR, 0.09; 95% CI, 0.01–0.67).

Investigators found that DES outperformed DCB for 3-year patency, TLR, and mortality, while DCB led in 5-year primary patency and amputation rates. This suggests that both DES and DCB are valuable options for femoropopliteal lesions.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0167527324005278