The purpose of the study was to evaluate the vector outcomes of small incision lenticule extraction in correcting moderate to high myopic astigmatism.

At 30 months postoperatively, the efficacy and safety indexes were 1.04 ± 0.18 and 1.15 ± 0.17, respectively. The magnitude of the surgically induced astigmatism (SIA) (2.13 ± 0.71 D at 1 month [P1m-pre = .018], 2.12 ± 0.72 D at 3 months [P3m-pre = .006], 2.13 ± 0.69 D at 6 months [P6m-pre = .010], and 2.19 ± 0.72 D at 30 months [P30m-pre < .001]) was slightly higher than that of the target induced astigmatism (TIA) (2.07 ± 0.69 D). Only the y-coordinate of the SIA vector had a significant overcorrection compared to that of the TIA vector (P1m-pre = .033, P3m-pre = .011, P6m-pre = .012, P30m-pre < .001). The corrected index (CI = |SIA|/|TIA|) varied from 1.03 ± 0.07 at 1 month to 1.06 ± 0.10 at 30 months, which was higher when correcting moderate astigmatism than when correcting high astigmatism (P = .041) at 30 months postoperatively.

SMILE had long-term safety, efficacy, predictability, and stability when correcting moderate to high myopic astigmatism under astigmatism axis marked condition.

Reference: https://doi.org/10.3928/1081597X-20200714-01