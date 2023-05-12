The following is the summary of “Consecutive injections of low-dose interleukin-2 improve symptoms and disease control in patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria,” published in the February 2023 issue of Clinical Immunology by Wang, et al.

A new study has shown that low-dose interleukin-2 injections can effectively treat patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) who are unresponsive to H1-antihistamines.

The study included 15 patients who received a minimum of one cycle of IL-2. It was injected intramuscularly, with a dose of 1.0 million international units daily for 7 days. The follow-up on the patients was done for at least 12 weeks, and results showed that 46.7% and 73.3% achieved complete response at Week 2 and Week 12, respectively. The treatment was well-tolerated, with only minor injection-site reactions reported.

The study concluded that low-dose IL-2 could improve symptoms and disease control for CSU patients who do not respond to H1-antihistamines.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1521661623000268