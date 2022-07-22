Lower clinical blood pressure (BP) is linked with more favorable kidney outcomes in people with eGFR less than 30 ml/min per 1.73 m2, according to a study published in the Journal of Hypertension. Ehab Al-Sodany, PhD-candidate, and colleagues examined the linkbetween BP and kidney outcomes in 18,071 patients with CKD stage 4-5 and eGFR less than 30 ml/min per 1.73 m2 and different degrees of albuminuria from 2010-2017 in routine nephrology care. In patients with systolic BP (SBP) less than 120 mmHg at baseline to −2.09 (−1.83 to −2.37) ml/min per 1.73 m2 in those with BP greater than 160 mmHg, the adjusted yearly eGFR slope became increasingly steeper from −0.91 (95% CI −0.83 to −1.05) ml/min per 1.73 m2 per year. In patients with albuminuria grade A3 (>30 mg/mmol, lower SBP and diastolic BP was linked with slower eGFR decline). However, this was not observed consistently in albuminuria A1–A2. “Our results support lower BP targets also in people with CKD stage 4–5,” the study authors wrote.