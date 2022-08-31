For a study, researchers sought to describe the case of a male patient with a right testicular mass who was earlier diagnosed with a tumor. There are very few cases of Ewing’s sarcoma (ES) in the genitourinary system, and even fewer cases occur in the external male genitalia. Sarcoma-related paratesticular tumors are even more unusual than primary paratesticular tumors. The epididymis, testicular tunica layers, and spermatic cord are all found in the paratesticular area. Approximately 2.1% of soft tissue sarcomas and 1-2% of malignant genitourinary tumors were sarcomas of genitourinary origin, which were extremely uncommon. The paratesticular region, kidney, prostate, penis, and bladder were the most often affected areas of the genitourinary tract by leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, and rhabdomyosarcoma, in that order. According to their knowledge, this was the first adult case with primary ES in the paratesticular area. In the case study, a 24-year-old male with a right testicular mass that was first diagnosed as an adenomatoid tumor on ultrasonography was described. The testicular lump developed rapidly and was removed after the patient was lost to follow-up for 9 months; the pathologist revealed primary paratesticular Ewing’s sarcoma. This unusual case highlights the significance of distinguishing between the various paratesticular masses, including the uncommon appearance of primary ES, and it also offers a review of the literature on ES in the external male genitalia. In patients with paratesticular masses, uncommon differentials like this case should be taken into account. Additional extraosseous Ewing Sarcoma diagnostic and treatment methods were required, especially in the adult population.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-022-01072-x