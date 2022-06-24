Early diagnosis and efficient treatment were essential for the rare and incapacitating illness known as hereditary angioedema (HAE). The global WAO/EAACI guideline on diagnosing and managing HAE has been revised and updated and is then offered the most recent management advice. An international panel of experts examined the available data for the update and revision of the guideline, came up with 28 recommendations, and reached a consensus via the online DELPHI method. By offering advice on common and significant clinical issues, such as How should HAE be diagnosed? The recommendations and guidelines aimed to assist physicians and their patients in making rational decisions in the management of HAE with short C1-inhibitor (type 1) and HAE with dysfunctional C1-inhibitor (type 2). What therapies should be used, and when should HAE patients receive preventive in addition to on-demand treatment? What were the treatment’s objectives? Should the treatment of HAE in specific patient populations, such as children or nursing mothers, differ? How should HAE patients track their condition’s progression, effects, and management? The guideline also aimed to encourage and facilitate the use of suggested diagnostics and treatments for all patients and contribute to developing international standards for the management of HAE.

Source:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1939455122000035