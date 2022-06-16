For a study, researchers looked at the prevalence and consequences of comorbidities in a real-world population of people getting LDCT scans. In an integrated safety-net healthcare system, they estimated the Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI) of patients with initial low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) for lung cancer screening between February 2017 and February 2019. Investigators used multivariable logistic regression to look at the link between CCI and initial LDCT completion, the Chi-square test or Fisher’s exact test to look at the link between specific medical comorbidity and LDCT completion, and the Fisher’s exact test to look at the link between CCI and LDCT Lung-RADS results. The analysis covered a total of 1358 patients. The average age was 63, with 57% of the population being female and 50% black. The most frequent comorbidity was a chronic pulmonary illness with a moderate comorbidity load (median CCI 3). In total, 943 LDCTs (70%) were completed. According to CCI, there was no change in the 30-day, 90-day, or 1-year completion rates of initial LDCT. However, completion rates of 30-day LDCTs increased over time (P<.001). The Lung-RADS scores were not linked to CCI. Patients receiving lung cancer screening had a moderate comorbidity load in the real world. The degree and type of medical comorbidity had no bearing on the completion or results of the initial screening. As program experience grows, the timeliness of LDCT completion might be improved.

Source:www.clinical-lung-cancer.com/article/S1525-7304(22)00057-2/fulltext