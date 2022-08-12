Inducing puberty in hypogonadal patients allows for the accumulation of healthy bone density, a normal ultimate adult height, and increases reproductive potential. However, access to and reliable supply of medications continue to be an issue worldwide, especially in low-income nations. For a study, researchers sought to highlight the accessibility and availability of drugs used to induce and sustain puberty at facilities throughout the world.

A link to an online survey was issued to pediatric endocrinologists across the world to perform a cross-sectional study. Three questions about the availability of different sex hormones were included in the survey.

A total of 99 physicians from 16 different nations took part in the study. Conjugated estrogen (29% of centers) was the most often used kind of estrogen, followed by ethinylestradiol (26%). Depot estradiol was offered in 11 locations, whilst topical gel and patch formulations of estrogen were offered in 6 and 10 locations. Norethisterone (24%) and medroxy progesterone (26% of the centers) were both available. In 35% and 9% of centers, respectively, combination estrogen/progesterone oral and transdermal patches were offered. The most widely used form of the testosterone was administered intramuscularly (Sustanon), followed by depot injections (Nebido), oral testosterone, and testosterone gel and cream.

They presented the first information on drugs used to induce and maintain puberty in children with hypogonadism in the world. There aren’t many preparations that are advised for this use. An essential list of drugs used to treat children’s endocrine problems might enhance accessibility, practice, and availability.

