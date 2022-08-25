While the Keto and Mediterranean diets both can help people manage diabetes, the Mediterranean diet appears easier to maintain, according to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Christopher D. Gardner, PhD, and colleagues performed a randomized, crossover trial to compare two low-carbohydrate diets with three key similarities (incorporating non-starchy vegetables and avoiding added sugars and refined grains) and three key differences (incorporating vs avoiding legumes; fruits; and whole, intact grains) for their effects on glucose control and cardiometabolic risk factors among individuals with prediabetes or T2D. Glycated hemoglobin values did not differ between diets at 12 weeks. There was a greater decrease observed in triglycerides with the well-formulated ketogenic diet (WFKD; −16%) vs the Mediterranean-plus diet (Med-Plus; −5%). LDL cholesterol was higher for the WFKD (+10%) versus Med-Plus (−5%); HDL cholesterol increased 11% and 7%, respectively. Weight decreased 8% and 7%, respectively.