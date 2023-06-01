Ancillary events are functions held adjacent to the ASCO Annual Meeting, including, but not limited to, advisory board meetings, educational events, focus groups, investigator meetings, and social functions. These events are CE-accredited educational programs that are held adjunct to the Meeting. Ancillary Events are not official events of the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting. They are not sponsored, endorsed, or accredited by ASCO, CancerLinQ, or Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation.

Each year, hundreds of ancillary events are held adjacent to ASCO meetings and symposia. Ancillary events include, but are not limited to:

Advisory Board Meetings

Educational Events

Focus Groups

Hospitality Suites (in a meeting room)

Hospitality Desks

Internal Corporate Business Meetings

Investigator Meetings

Investor Meetings

Offices

Social Events

To view the 2023 ASCO Ancillary Educational Events, please visit: https://conferences.asco.org/am/ancillary-education-events