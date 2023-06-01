ASCO Voices continues to be one of the most compelling sessions offered at the ASCO Annual Meeting, featuring personal stories from across the oncology continuum. This unique session offers a break from the science and an opportunity to reflect on personal stories and experiences. Five lightning talks, each no longer than 7 minutes, will be selected from those who audition. No podium and no slides; just a story and a stage.
Take a look at some of the line up:
Rajasree Pia Chowdry, MD
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
The Long Road to Equity: Life in Cancer Alley
Shaalan Beg, MD, MS
Science 37
Partnering with Patients for Modern Clinical Trials
Anthony D’Amico, MD, PhD
Brigham and Women’s Hospital
Everything Happens for a Reason
For full line up and more information on this year’s ASCO Voices, please visit: https://conferences.asco.org/am/asco-voices
