ASCO Voices continues to be one of the most compelling sessions offered at the ASCO Annual Meeting, featuring personal stories from across the oncology continuum. This unique session offers a break from the science and an opportunity to reflect on personal stories and experiences. Five lightning talks, each no longer than 7 minutes, will be selected from those who audition. No podium and no slides; just a story and a stage.

Take a look at some of the line up:

Rajasree Pia Chowdry, MD

Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center

The Long Road to Equity: Life in Cancer Alley

Shaalan Beg, MD, MS

Science 37

Partnering with Patients for Modern Clinical Trials

Anthony D’Amico, MD, PhD

Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Everything Happens for a Reason

For full line up and more information on this year’s ASCO Voices, please visit: https://conferences.asco.org/am/asco-voices