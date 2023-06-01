Connect with colleagues that share your passion and goals through one of ASCO’s new Communities of Practice. ASCO Communities of Practice provide an opportunity for individuals to come together and build community, fellowship, networking, and goals collaboration, both onsite at the Annual Meeting and virtually throughout the year. Take a look at some of the featured communities:

Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Community of Practice

Friday, June 2: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Located in N427a

Cancer Care for Veterans Community of Practice

Saturday, June 3: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Located in S103

Ethics Community of Practice

Saturday, June 3: 7:30 AM – 9:30 AM

Located in E256

Geriatric Oncology Community of Practice

Saturday, June 3: 8:00 AM – 9:30 AM

Located in N427a

For more information on the the Featured Communities of Practice for 2023 and a full list, please visit: https://conferences.asco.org/am/communities-practice