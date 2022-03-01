For a study, researchers sought to look at the prevalence of metabolic syndrome (MetS) in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) using a systematic literature review (SLR) and the Spanish CArdiovascular in RheuMAtology (CARMA) cohort. An SLR and a CARMA cohort subanalysis were carried out. Up to March 2019, PubMed, EMBASE, the Cochrane Library, and ClinicalTrials.gov were searched in the SLR. The researchers looked at systematic literature reviews, clinical trials, and observational studies that looked at the prevalence or frequency of MetS in people with PsA. Two reviewers independently selected the publications, appraised the quality of the investigations, and gathered data. Furthermore, data on sociodemographic factors and MetS in PsA patients from the CARMA cohort were gathered and evaluated. A comparative descriptive analysis was carried out. The SLR contained 18 papers of moderate to high quality on PsA patients of both sexes with mean ages ranging from 42 to 59. Mets prevalence ranged from 23.5% to 62.9%. The National Cholesterol Education Program’s categorization technique was the most widely utilized. Furthermore, 724 PsA patients from the CARMA cohort were studied; 327 (45.4%) were women, 157 (21.8%) were smokers, with a mean age of 51 and a mean PsA illness duration of 9 years. The most prevalent aberrant result (66.8%) was hypertension, followed by hyperglycemia (42.6%) and hypertriglyceridemia (30.6% ). Notably, 222 (30.6%) of the patients had MetS. Depending on the criteria, the prevalence of MetS in PsA varies. Whereas 23.5% to 62.9% of PsA patients had MetS, over a third of PsA patients in the CARMA cohort had MetS.

