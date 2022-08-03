For a study, researchers sought to describe the epidemiological profile of metastatic bladder cancer (BC) and evaluate the death rates for the 3 most prevalent bladder cancer histologies—Transitional Cell Carcinoma, Adenocarcinoma, and SCC (Squamous Cell Carcinoma)—according to racial and gender factors.

All patients with metastatic bladder cancer who were presenting were searched for in the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program database (2000-2017). Four racial/gender pairings made up the main exposure. Comparing categorical and continuous variables across the exposure variable was done using one-way ANOVA and Chi-square testing, respectively. The connection between race/gender combinations and the overall and cancer-specific survival was investigated using univariable and multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression analysis, which controlled for the other factors.

A total of 312,846 individuals with bladder cancer, 6,337 who had distant metastases, and 11,446 who had regional metastases were assessed. Compared to all races/gender, black female cancer-specific survival in metastatic disease was disproportionately lower for transitional cell carcinoma 4.3% (95% CI: 1.6-8.9), SCC 2.6% (95% CI: 0.2-11.8), and for Adenocarcinoma 6.4% (0.4%-25%). A higher risk of developing cancer specifically was linked to being a Black female (aHR 1.17, P =.023), having SCC (aHR 1.8, P<.001), increasing age (aHR 1.3, P<.001), and having a poorly differentiated grade (aHR 2.01, P<.001).

Black women had higher rates of overall death and cancer oncologic outcomes for metastatic BC. The results added to the body of knowledge that justified investigation into the influence of provider choices and socioeconomic determinants of health on BC survivability and helped doctors make decisions about the management and monitoring of bladder cancer.

Reference: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(21)00922-5/fulltext